Australia's First Peoples, 50.000 years old

Inspite of this, many Australians do not know of the history of the First Peoples of Australya.
Gooreng Gooreng Elder Uncle Richard Johnson Source: Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Published 3 December 2016 at 9:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia holds the record of having the oldest living civilization, that reached 50,000 years, according to the latest study of genetics, of the worlds group of academists.
Published 3 December 2016 at 9:36am, updated 16 August 2022 at 11:25am
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang, Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share