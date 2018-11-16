SBS Filipino

Australia's gender pay gap narrowing but still large

Published 16 November 2018
By Jarni Blakkarly
Available in other languages

A new report from the federal government's Workplace Gender Equality Agency says Australia's gender-pay gap has fallen just over 1 per cent in the past year.

But the gap in average pay for men and for women still stands at more than $25,000 a year on average and is going backwards in some industries.

