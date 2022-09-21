SBS Filipino

Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

Published 21 September 2022 at 3:01pm
By Omoh Bello, Marcus Megalokomos
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Just-released figures from the 2021 Census show the proportion of the Australian population born overseas is rising. Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home. So what does that mean for the country?

Highlights
  • New figures from the 2021 Census data have been released, and show Australia is becoming increasingly culturally and linguistically diverse.
  • Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home.
  • The new top five countries of birth are: India, China, England, New Zealand and Philippines.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

07:09
Now in 2021, more than seven million people in Australia were born overseas; this is almost 30 per cent of the population.

The new top 5 most common countries of birth of the population are: India, China, England, New Zealand and Philippines.
