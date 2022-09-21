Australia's increasing diversity a boon for prosperity

Highlights New figures from the 2021 Census data have been released, and show Australia is becoming increasingly culturally and linguistically diverse.

Just over 7 million people in Australia were born overseas while 5.8 million people speak a language other than English at home.

The new top five countries of birth are: India, China, England, New Zealand and Philippines.

