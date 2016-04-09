Australia's Largest Islamic School Defiant after Funding Cuts

Malek Fahd's interim board says the school will re-open in term two, following financial management issues.
Published 9 April 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The future of Australia's largest Muslim School remains uncertain after $19-million in federal funding was cut off Friday. Image: The Malek Fahd Islamic School. (AAP/Dan Hibrechts)
Published 9 April 2016 at 11:26am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:43pm
By Hannah Sinclair, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share