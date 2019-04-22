Australia's new parent visa 'absolutely unfair' say migrant communities

Migrant communities have campaigned for years for long-term visas to allow families to reunite with their grandparents but many migrants say they feel excluded by the unrealistic conditions of the new visa class.
Applications are open for the long-awaited new temporary parent visa, designed to provide an alternative to the existing permanent visa options for parents of migrants.
Published 22 April 2019 at 12:37pm, updated 22 April 2019 at 12:40pm
Source: SBS
