Australia's new parent visa 'absolutely unfair' say migrant communities

The Sandhu family

Source: supplied by Sandhu family

Published 22 April 2019 at 12:37pm, updated 22 April 2019 at 12:40pm
Applications are open for the long-awaited new temporary parent visa, designed to provide an alternative to the existing permanent visa options for parents of migrants.

Migrant communities have campaigned for years for long-term visas to allow families to reunite with their grandparents but many migrants say they feel excluded by the unrealistic conditions of the new visa class.

