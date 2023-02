Highlights The Royal Australian Mint has released around $3.5M donation dollar coins in 2 September 2020

Majority of Australians donate to charity at least once a year

5 September is International Day of Charity

The Royal Australian Mint has released the world's first dollar coin designed to be donated











'Charities have been significantly affected by the pandemic' says Ross MacDiarmid, CEO Royal Australian Mint





ALSO READ / LISTEN TO











Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily