Australia's paralympians looking forward to Tokyo Games

ahmed kelly

Paralympic champion swimmer Ahmed Kelly. Source: AAP

Published 13 August 2021 at 2:08pm, updated 13 August 2021 at 2:11pm
By Mikele Syron
Presented by Claudette Centeno
The Tokyo journey is just beginning for some of Australia's Paralympians as the nation's largest team ever prepares to head to Japan.

Highlights
  • The event is an inspiration to other people living with a disability
  • The year-long delay has been tough for all competitors, and just making it to Tokyo was never guaranteed
  • Paralympians have their sights set firmly on a place on the podium
The Paralympic Games get underway in just two weeks and for swimmer Ahmed Kelly, it's a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.

Champion swimmer Ahmed Kelly is among the team representing the Green and Gold. 

"Many Paralympians have had to overcome so many different challenges to get to the starting line or behind the blocks, and so on, and I think for us to get there and the stories everyone will hear is quite incredible. The sheer determination, the ability to never give up despite having a disability. I was just very fortunate to come to Australia with my brother Emmanuel, have the surgery, fall in love with sport, go through school and now I’m going to the Tokyo Paralympic Games."

