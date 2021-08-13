Australia's paralympians looking forward to Tokyo Games

Highlights The event is an inspiration to other people living with a disability

The year-long delay has been tough for all competitors, and just making it to Tokyo was never guaranteed

Paralympians have their sights set firmly on a place on the podium

The Paralympic Games get underway in just two weeks and for swimmer Ahmed Kelly, it's a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.





Champion swimmer Ahmed Kelly is among the team representing the Green and Gold.





"Many Paralympians have had to overcome so many different challenges to get to the starting line or behind the blocks, and so on, and I think for us to get there and the stories everyone will hear is quite incredible. The sheer determination, the ability to never give up despite having a disability. I was just very fortunate to come to Australia with my brother Emmanuel, have the surgery, fall in love with sport, go through school and now I’m going to the Tokyo Paralympic Games."





Advertisement

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories





