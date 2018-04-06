SBS Filipino

Australia's Privacy Commissioner to investigate Facebook

SBS Filipino

Facebook

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018.) Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 April 2018 at 3:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:57am
By Helen Isbister, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's Privacy Commissioner will investigate Facebook after revelations more than 300,000 Australians may have had their data used without their knowledge. It comes weeks after claims first surfaced that the data firm Cambridge Analytica tapped user profiles to influence the 2016 United States presidential election.

Published 6 April 2018 at 3:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:57am
By Helen Isbister, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul