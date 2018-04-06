Australia's Privacy Commissioner to investigate Facebook

The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018.) Source: AAP
Published 6 April 2018 at 3:57pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 9:57am
By Helen Isbister, Evan Young
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australia's Privacy Commissioner will investigate Facebook after revelations more than 300,000 Australians may have had their data used without their knowledge. It comes weeks after claims first surfaced that the data firm Cambridge Analytica tapped user profiles to influence the 2016 United States presidential election.
