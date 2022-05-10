Australia’s Sheldon Riley will take the Eurovision stage with his song 'Not the Same'

Highlights
- Sheldon Riley will perform Not the Same for Australia during the Second Semi Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Friday 13 May, 5am (AEST) on SBS
- Over 180 million people are expected to tune in to the finals around the world, for many Eurovision is much more than a music contest.
- The finals will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand May 11-15
Speaking to SBS before leaving for Italy, Australia's representative, Sheldon Riley, has high hopes for his own entry in the contest.
Advertisement