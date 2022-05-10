SBS Filipino

Australia’s Sheldon Riley will take the Eurovision stage with his song 'Not the Same'

SBS Filipino

Sheldon Riley will represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with his song "Not the Same"

Sheldon Riley will represent Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2022 with his song "Not the Same" Source: EUROVISION Publicity

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2022 at 3:41pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 12:14pm
Source: SBS

The wait is almost over for fans hoping Sheldon Riley can become Australia’s first Eurovision winner.

Published 10 May 2022 at 3:41pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 12:14pm
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Sheldon Riley will perform Not the Same for Australia during the ​​Second Semi Final of the Eurovision Song Contest on Friday 13 May, 5am (AEST) on SBS
  • Over 180 million people are expected to tune in to the finals around the world, for many Eurovision is much more than a music contest.
  • The finals will be broadcast on SBS and SBS On Demand May 11-15
Speaking to SBS before leaving for Italy, Australia's representative, Sheldon Riley, has high hopes for his own entry in the contest.

Advertisement
 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget