'Australia's strongest girl' eyes Commonwealth Games

site_197_Filipino_724446.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 31 July 2017 at 2:33pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Kiana Elliott has been described as Australia's strongest girl. After failing to make the Rio Olympic team, Australia's top junior weightlifter is now on the cusp of her first Commonwealth Games. Image: Kiana Elliott (SBS)

Published 31 July 2017 at 12:16pm, updated 31 July 2017 at 2:33pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
And as this report show, she has nothing but the gold medal in mind.

 

 

Share