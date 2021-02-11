Australia's struggling mental health services need help

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Australia's struggling mental health services need helpPlay09:19SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Dee Mathiesen. Source: SBSGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (17.07MB)Published 12 February 2021 at 9:50am, updated 13 February 2021 at 12:37pmBy Bernadette ClarkePresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBS The mental health system in Australia has been under intensified pressure since 2020.Published 12 February 2021 at 9:50am, updated 13 February 2021 at 12:37pmBy Bernadette ClarkePresented by Annalyn ViolataSource: SBSAlready under strain from fires and floods, then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, exacerbating the mental health problems many people were already facing. Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.AdvertisementLike and Follow us on Facebook for more storiesShareLatest podcast episodesBayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debtJim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budgetSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 OctoberDoes the Chalmers Budget go far enough?