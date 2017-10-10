SBS Filipino

Australia's ten most 'culturally powerful' Australians

SBS Filipino

Leah Purcell

Source: Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 October 2017 at 11:58am, updated 10 October 2017 at 12:01pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ten Australians have topped the list of the country's most culturally powerful people. Image: Indigenous actor Leah Purcell (Patrick Riviere/Getty Images)

Published 10 October 2017 at 11:58am, updated 10 October 2017 at 12:01pm
By Natarsha Kallios
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
They've been acknowledged by the Australian Financial Review as influential and creative icons, and include producers, athletes and actors - two female Indigenous figures have also been recognised.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul