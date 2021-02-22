Australia's vaccine rollout begins with PM, WWII survivor among the first to get the jab

Highlights Federal government is working with the states and territories to co-ordinate the rollout of the vaccine

Up to 1.4 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to be given to hotel quarantine workers, frontline healthcare workers; and aged care staff and residents in the coming weeks

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer ,Alison McMillan says it is important that healthcare workers support the vaccine

Australia's rollout of COVID-19 vaccination program began with a surprise announcement that the first shots would be administered a day ahead of schedule.





Prime Minister Scott Morrison says he himself also got vaccinated to show confidence in the safety of the vaccine.





"And I have by my own example today joined by the Chief Nurse and Midwifery and the Chief Medical Officer of our country, together with those Australians who are in the top priority in this vaccination program, to say to you Australians it is safe, it is important. Join us on this Australian path that sees us come out of the COVID-19 pandemic"





Mr Morrison says the vaccine will be voluntary and a lot of effort is being put into the public health advertising campaign to address any vaccine hesitancy concerns.





He says the federal government is working with the states and territories to co-ordinate the rollout of the vaccine, based on advice from the chief medical officers -Australian Health Protection Principal Committee.





In Queensland, 125,000 residents will be in the first group to get vaccinated in the state over the next six weeks





Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeanette Young says the state government will be making the arrangements to vaccinate hotel quarantine staff and direct frontline healthcare workers, while the federal government will be looking after vaccinations for residents in aged care and disability accommodation.





She says after the initial six-week period, more Queenslanders will be vaccinated





"Now Phase 1B is one million Queenslanders. So that is everyone who is aged 70 years and over. And most of those people will be able to go to their normal GP. Then any of our First Nations people in Queensland, aged over 55 are included in this group.





Younger adults who have severe disease or disability, they're in this group"





Data from Israel's vaccination rollout shows that two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are nearly 96 percent effective against infection.





Israel's vaccination campaign is regarded as the world's fastest, with 47 per cent of its population already vaccinated with one dose since the rollout in December. Thirty-two per cent [[2.88 million]] have received two doses.





Israel's health ministry says it data also shows the vaccine is also 99.2 percent effective against serious illness and 98.9 percent effective in preventing death.





The Australian government Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly says the goal is to ensure wide uptake of the vaccine, and to reduce the number of deaths from the virus









