Avoiding getting caught after a traffic accident in Australia

site_197_Filipino_733750.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 August 2017 at 11:41am, updated 17 August 2017 at 2:56pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

No matter if it's a major vehicle accident or a scratched bumper bar, there are strict rules about what to do after a traffic mishap IMAGE: Smashed car [Getty Images]

Published 17 August 2017 at 11:41am, updated 17 August 2017 at 2:56pm
By Wolfgang Mueller
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Wolfgang Mueller explains how to make the best for everyone out of a bad situation.

Share