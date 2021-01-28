Back-to-school blues: 3 Ways to help your child ease into a new routine

Highlights Start by getting the kids to bed earlier each night

Set screen time rules for the family

Get organised ahead of time

For Sydney-based Montessori advocate Anniebelle Vergel de Dios, sending the kids to bed early can facilitate quality sleep which yields mood-boosting benefits.





“As most kids have been used to sleeping late during the holidays, we can start getting them back to a routine by letting them go to bed early now. Ideally, between 8:00 and 8:30 pm because we don’t really want cranky kids attending the first day of school,” she shares.











Allow relaxing activities during bedtime

However, bedtime doesn’t necessarily equate to sleeping immediately. Ms Vergel de Dios clarifies, allowing kids to engage in activities that have a calming effect can very well be incorporated into the bedtime routine.





“Downtime could mean doodling, reading a book or even listening to an audio book for kids. The idea is to help them unwind and minimise distractions,” she adds.





Lessen screen time

Setting some restrictions on the children’s use and exposure to gadgets particularly in the days leading up to their return to school can help them regain focus.





“In limiting or lessening screen time, kids are less likely to get stimulated. It can also be part of a healthy lifestyle for school," Ms Vergel de Dios says.





Let the kids prepare their school bags

To encourage kids to gear up for their return to school, parents and guardians should allow them to take a proactive role in preparing the contents of their bags.





“Trusting [your kids] with this task instills a sense of ownership and responsibility. Kids are capable and they can do it if you allow them,” according to Ms Vergel de Dios.





