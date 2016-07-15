SBS Filipino

Backbench could beat Senate to battling Turnbull



Published 15 July 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 15 July 2016 at 12:20pm
By Amanda Cavill
Presented by Maridel Maritinez
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will hold his first party-room meeting in Canberra on Monday, July 18 saying he has a clear mandate to implement the Coalition's economic plan. The Coalition looks almost certain to hold 77 seats in the new parliament, representing a slim but workable majority. However, despite Mr Turnbull's apparent confidence, it appears some on his backbench are already moving to try to force him to modify some of those promises. Image: Liberal senator Eric Abetz (AAP)



