Backpacker tax up in the air as Senate, House conlfict

Published 28 November 2016 at 1:31pm, updated 28 November 2016 at 2:16pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Ronald Manila
Farmers and M-Ps on both sides of politics are calling for an urgent resolution to a stalemate on the proposed backpacker tax. Image: Jacqui Lambie talks outside Parliament House (AAP)

The level of tax now remains uncertain after parliament's lower house rejected a Senate-backed 10.5 per cent tax rate.

 

 

 

 

