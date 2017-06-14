SBS Filipino

Bahay Tuluyan, more than a shelter

Published 14 June 2017
By Maridel Martinez
Bahay Tuluyan has become more than just a shelter to many Filipino children and youth who call the streets their home. Today, they have set up their own rooftop garden and are working towards setting up their own farm that will provide for their daily needs as well as possible additional income for the group.

