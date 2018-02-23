SBS Filipino

Baka Bukas airs at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival this March Source: suuplied Samantha Lee

Published 23 February 2018 at 4:48pm, updated 23 February 2018 at 5:09pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Samantha Lee's Baka Bukas, (Maybe tomorrow) was inspired by her stay in Melbourne. She says, 'the title, Baka Bukas evokes feeling of hope, that maybe tomorrow we can all live a life where we're free to love whoever we want to love.' The film is due to screen at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival this March http://mqff.com.au/program/maybe-tomorrow/

