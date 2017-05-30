Bali -- a haven from drugs for Australians?

But increasing numbers of Australians are now heading to Bali for treatment for serious drug addictions.
Bali, a refuge from drugs for some Australians Source: SBS
Published 30 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 30 May 2017 at 12:18pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The vibrant city is known for beaches, nightlife, and notoriously tough laws against narcotics.
Published 30 May 2017 at 11:56am, updated 30 May 2017 at 12:18pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share