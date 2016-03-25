SBS Filipino

Bali Summit OKs Refugee Emergency Strategy

SBS Filipino

Julie Bishop

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 March 2016 at 7:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Annalyn Violata, Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 250 delegates from 48 countries have met in Bali to address challenges of transnational crime in the Asia Pacific. Image: Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (R) greets Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop in Bali (AAP)

Published 26 March 2016 at 7:56am, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:42pm
By Annalyn Violata, Michelle Rimmer
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
This is the sixth time the Bali Process summit has been held in Indonesia.

 

And issues of people smuggling, trafficking and irregular migration have topped the agenda.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January