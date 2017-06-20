Included in the ruling is the prohibition of establishing a store selling cigarettes, within 100 meters from a school.
Ban on selling of cigarettes to minors in Cebu
Published 20 June 2017 at 11:21am, updated 20 June 2017 at 11:23am
By Nick Melgar
Source: SBS
The Provincial Goverment of Cebu has issued a new directive prohibiting retail outlest from selling cigarettes to minors. Part of the weekly news report by Nick Melgar from Cebu. Image: A teen-ager smoking (Flickr)
