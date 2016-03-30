Banana Industry Seeks Protection from PHL Govt

The Armed Forces of Philippines has launched pursuit operations against Abu Sayyaf who allegedly abducted ten crew members of two Indonesian vessels; Leaders of banana industry in Mindanao urged the national government to set protective measures in reported destruction of Philippine bananas China last week; Around 300 hectares of grass and forest areas destroyed by fire in Mount Apo; Authorities arrested an alleged leader of a notorious kidnap-for-ransom in Zamboanga; and Manny Pacquiao is targeting an early knockout for American brawler Timothy Bradley in their third faceoff in Las Vegas on April 9.















