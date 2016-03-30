SBS Filipino

Banana Industry Seeks Protection from PHL Govt

Published 30 March 2016 at 11:46am, updated 30 March 2016 at 12:17pm
By Allen Estabillo
Mindanao News. Summary of latest news from the region by Allen Estabillo Image: Philippine bananas (Jason Thien CCBY 3.0)

The Armed Forces of Philippines has launched pursuit operations against Abu Sayyaf who allegedly abducted ten crew members of two Indonesian vessels; Leaders of banana industry in Mindanao urged the national government to set protective measures in reported destruction of Philippine bananas China last week; Around 300 hectares of grass and forest areas destroyed by fire in Mount Apo; Authorities arrested an alleged leader of a notorious kidnap-for-ransom in Zamboanga; and Manny Pacquiao is targeting an early knockout for American brawler Timothy Bradley in their third faceoff in Las Vegas on April 9.

 

 

