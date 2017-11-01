SBS sa Wikang Filipino

Bangon Marawi

Zia Alonto Adiong

Zia Alonto Adiong says there is a need to address the specific needs of IDPs so that they can rebuild their lives Source: Facebook

Published 1 November 2017 at 2:17pm, updated 1 November 2017 at 2:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
While rehabilitation efforts in Marawi have begun, Lanao Del Sur Provincial Crisis Management Committee spokesman Zia Alonto Adiong has called for measures to address the specific needs of internally displaced people (IDPs) affected not just by the conflict in Marawi and other places in Mindanao but also to the families displaced by natural calamities

