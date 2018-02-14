Banking royal commission opens with assurances

The Royal Commission into the Financial Services Industry. 12 February 2018. Source: AAP
Published 14 February 2018 at 3:42pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 3:45pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Bank customers and former banking staff have been reassured they will not be sued for speaking out at the banking royal commission. The inquiry has opened with the commissioner promising consumers and whistleblowers will be protected under law.
