SBS Filipino

Banking royal commission opens with assurances

SBS Filipino

The Commissioner Kenneth Hayne during The Royal Commission's initial public hearing into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry in Melbourne, Monday, February 12, 2018.

The Royal Commission into the Financial Services Industry. 12 February 2018. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 February 2018 at 3:42pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 3:45pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Bank customers and former banking staff have been reassured they will not be sued for speaking out at the banking royal commission. The inquiry has opened with the commissioner promising consumers and whistleblowers will be protected under law.

Published 14 February 2018 at 3:42pm, updated 14 February 2018 at 3:45pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul