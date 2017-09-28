Banks dropping ATM fees a small part of big picture

No more ATM Fess (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Source: AP
Published 28 September 2017
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
The major banks' decision to remove automated teller machine, or ATM, fees may save consumers hundreds of dollars each. But, collectively, consumers are still paying more than $4 billion every year in other fees.
