Banks dropping ATM fees a small part of big picture

In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, automated teller machines are lined up during the manufacturing process at Diebold Nixdorf in Greensboro, N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

No more ATM Fess (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Source: AP

Published 28 September 2017 at 2:55pm, updated 28 September 2017 at 2:57pm
By Ricardo Goncalves
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The major banks' decision to remove automated teller machine, or ATM, fees may save consumers hundreds of dollars each. But, collectively, consumers are still paying more than $4 billion every year in other fees.

