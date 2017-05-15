Banks won't absorb bank levy: Bligh

Published 15 May 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 11:26am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Many small business are failing to see the upside in the government's new budget - while the banking industry is calling a new tax on the sector - a direct attack on jobs and growth. Image: Former Queensland Premier Anna Bligh who is now CEO of the Australian Bankers Association (AAP)
Published 15 May 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 17 May 2017 at 11:26am
By Ricardo Goncalves
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share