Bao-ing out: Selfless student forfeits her shifts and begins supplying delicacy

Highlights Jessica Alvarez gave up her shifts so her workmates can keep theirs

She perfected her bao recipe and now supplies to Cycho's

Jessica is proof that kindness results in good karma

"I gave up my job for my workmates. I knew their struggles. They needed the work hours."





The pandemic hit and restrictions were put in place, reducing the shifts of food staff across Australia. Instead of fighting for her hours, Jessica Alvarez gave hers up so her workmates could keep theirs.











For others

International student Jessica was working for the Filipino-owned restaurant Cycho's in the Gold Coast for a year. During that time, she got to know the other Filipino international students working in the restaurant well.





Jessica is an international student in Australia studying Accounting. Source: Jessica Alvarez "They were tricked by their agent, making them believe that their tuition was included in the payment they gave. They had to borrow money. Now, they're struggling.





"I have my own financial worries, but my sister is a nurse here and I live with her. I don't need to worry about rent at least."





Thinking outside the bao

Being in lockdown and unemployed, Jessica had a lot of time on her hands.





"Like a lot of Filipinos in quarantine, I tried baking pandesal [bread rolls]; but then I thought - 'Why not siopao [white bun with meat filling]?' I missed the siopao from home."





From making siopao , Jessica decided to focus on just the bun or bao.





"It was difficult in the beginning to get it perfectly white. The baos I first made looked so dirty," Jessica laughs.





Soon enough though, she had the procedure down pat and started making baos for her family.





"I really didn't think I was that good in baking. I didn't have proper training, but when I started making baos, it just clicked."





Good karma

Cyrus Platon, the owner of Cycho's, found out about Jessica's baos through her social media.





"Cyrus asked if he could sample the bao I made. He liked it and asked if I could supply to the restaurant. I was fearful at first, but I was grateful he wanted to collaborate with me," Jessica said.





"My favourites are the Caramel Sriracha and Chinese Bourbon because they perfectly complement the bao."





Aside from supplying to Cycho's, Jessica returned to the restaurant as a staff member when restrictions eased. Her relationships with her bosses and workmates are stronger than ever.





"It didn't matter how much money I had, it was how my actions would impact others. It's important to choose kindness even when you are having a hard time yourself. Good karma will come back to you."





