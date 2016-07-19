SBS Filipino

Bastille Day attack: Nice attacker had road rage conviction

People gather in front of a memorial on the Promenade des Anglais where the truck crashed into the crowd during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice

People gather in front of a memorial on the Promenade des Anglais where the truck crashed into the crowd during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice

Published 19 July 2016 at 11:31am, updated 19 July 2016 at 4:33pm
By Maya Jamieson
It comes as French prosecutors confirm the identity of the man who killled 84 people, including 10 children, by driving a truck into crowds in the city of Nice on Bastille Day.

