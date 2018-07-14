Baton twirling, new as a sport but fully beneficial

SBS Filipino

Young baton twirlers Source: Philippine Baton Twirling Association Facebook

Published 14 July 2018 at 4:36pm, updated 16 July 2018 at 11:00am
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Baton twirling is often associated with festival events, in particular in the Philippines, but do you know that it is now a worldwide sport and it has benefits?

Like gymnastics, baton twirling requires balance, strength, flexibility, agility, coordination and endurance when performing twirling tricks and steps including dancing, jumping and somersaults.

Philippine Baton Twirling Association's Lily de Leon-Brackenbury shares why she advocates for baton twirling and details the benefits of this sport.

Baton enthusiast Lily Brackenbury (1st row, 3rd from left) with the young twirlers prepping for "Banda Rito, Banda Roon: CCP Band & Orchestra Festival" on 20-22 July 2018 (Philippine Baton Twirling Association Facebook) Source: Philippine Baton Twirling Association Facebook



Philippine Baton Twirling Association's young twirlers (Supplied by Peter Brackenbury) Source: Supplied by Peter Brackenbury


Young baton twirlers preparing for their performance at the Cultural Center of the Philippines on 20-22 July 2018 (Philippine Baton Twirling Association) Source: Philippine Baton Twirling Association Facebook


Watch a video below for the quick baton twirling performance by the Philippine Baton Twirling Association:



