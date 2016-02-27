SBS Filipino

Bats, Possible Source of Cure for Serious Sickness

SBS Filipino

Bats carriers but not sufferers

Bats carriers but not sufferers Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 February 2016 at 10:51am, updated 28 February 2016 at 11:48am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Researchers at the CSIRO* have uncovered a unique ability in bats which allows them to carry lethal diseases but not become sick. Image: Bats carriers but not sufferers (AAP)

Published 28 February 2016 at 10:51am, updated 28 February 2016 at 11:48am
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The discovery could help stop the spread of diseases such as Ebola, SARS and the Nipah virus in humans.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January