Battle of Brsibane, two days before the fight

Published 30 June 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Ronald Manila, Maridel Martinez
Ronald Manila reports from Brisbane two days before the big day. Jeff Horne says he is ready for the big day despite needing to shed a few pounds

Image: Australian boxer Jeff Horn trains in front of the public in a mall in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Horn is preparing for his WBO welterweight world title bout against Filipino Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 2. (AAP Images/ AP Photo/John Pye)

