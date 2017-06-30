Battle of Brsibane, two days before the fight

Image: Australian boxer Jeff Horn trains in front of the public in a mall in Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, June 29, 2017. Horn is preparing for his WBO welterweight world title bout against Filipino Manny Pacquiao on Sunday, July 2. (AAP Images/ AP Photo/John Pye)
Published 30 June 2017 at 12:56pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:51am
By Ronald Manila, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Ronald Manila reports from Brisbane two days before the big day. Jeff Horne says he is ready for the big day despite needing to shed a few pounds
