Bayanihan, hopping spirit house returns home

The Bayanihan, hopping spirit house

Bayanihan Hopping Spirit House before sunset at the Bamboo Garden, Fort Santiago, Intramuros. Manila Biennale 2018. Source: Jac Vidgen from A Reamillo

Published 9 March 2018 at 3:26pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 5:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

The Bayanihan, hopping spirit house has returned 'home', artist Alwin Reamillo shares the story of camaraderie, community spirit and history of the journey back 'home'

