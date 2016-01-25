Bayanihan News Publisher on the Filipino Community

SBS Filipino

Domingo "Nonoy" Perdon

Published 25 January 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:53pm
By Ronald Manila, Louie Tolentino
Bayanihan News Publisher and Editor-in-Chief Domingo 'Nonoy' Perdon, as representative of the Filipino community in the SBS First Day series, visited the SBS Radio Studio and discussed how he had seen the community evolved, the prospect of the community, its political participation and a host of other things. Image: Nonoy Perdon, left, with SBS senior producer Louie Tolentino

Perdon moved to Sydney in 1981 and has been running Bayanihan news for almost 20 years

 



 

 

