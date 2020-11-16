Bayanihan spirit emerges in time of typhoon Ulysses

Filipinos in Australia say they feel the pain of fellow Filipinos going through the impacts of typhoon Ulysses.





Photos and videos of their situation have surfaced on social media and some are very worried for their family members who are victims of the typhoon.





Apart from prayer, victims are in need of help, food, clothing and medicine.





The threat of COVID-19 and Dengue fever have also added to the burden many Filipinos are facing at this time.





Here in Australia, Filipinos in Queensland have organized donation campaigns to raise funds.





Like the Grade 12 student, Rose Ann, who says she could not sleep because she always thinks about the miserable situation of her fellow Filipinos in Cagayan Valley.





Her classmates immediately responded to her Facebook post by giving financial donation from 5 dollars to 100 dollars.





When the funds are sufficient, she says she will find a reliable organisation in the Philippines to distribute the funds.





Others, instead of preparing for their own birthday, prefer to raise funds to help.





There are also various organisations in Australia that are also starting to raise funds.





In Cairns, a child who is saving money for a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland, chose to open his piggy bank to donate all of his savings to the children who have been affected.





In the Philippines, popular artists also came together to raise funds, while others sold their expensive vehicles to help.





Authortites, have also warned those who are donating to verify that thay are giving their help to trusted organisations especially that internet scams are now a common occurence.





In times of calamity, the 'Bayanihan' spirit emerges.











