BBM asks supporters to await official results before celebrating

Highlights The official counting of ballots for the presidential and vice-presidential race will take place at the Upper and Lower House where Senators and Congressmen are set to act as National Board of Canvassers

Vice-President Leni Robredo has indicated the possibility of irregularities during the election

Succesful local candidates have been proclaimed in several areas like Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Pasig mayor Vico Sotto, First Dustrict Representative Martin Romualdez and Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez

Based on partial unofficial count, second-generation politicians from well-known political families have been elected.

















