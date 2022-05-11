SBS Filipino

BBM asks supporters to await official results before celebrating

Philippine Elections 2022, May 2022

Around 93.8 per cent of the eligible ballots have been counted, with BongBong Marcos securing 29.9 million votes. Source: AAP

Published 11 May 2022 at 4:35pm, updated 11 May 2022 at 9:03pm
By Shirley Escalante
Leading presidential candidate BongBong Marcos asked his supporters to wait for official results before celebrating their victory in the May polls .

Highlights
  • The official counting of ballots for the presidential and vice-presidential race will take place at the Upper and Lower House where Senators and Congressmen are set to act as National Board of Canvassers
  • Vice-President Leni Robredo has indicated the possibility of irregularities during the election
  • Succesful local candidates have been proclaimed in several areas like Makati Mayor Abby Binay, Pasig mayor Vico Sotto, First Dustrict Representative Martin Romualdez and Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez
Based on partial unofficial count,  second-generation politicians from well-known political families have been elected.

 

 

