Be informed, help prevent child abuse

Published 6 September 2017 at 5:26pm, updated 6 September 2017 at 5:37pm
By Maridel Martinez
Did you know that a child is suffering from neglect every 12 minutes? We can all help prevent child abuse or neglect. Act for Kids Dr Katrina Line tells us how we can help prevent abuse and neglect through educating ourselves on how to spot signs of child abuse or how to report abuse or neglect. Act for Kids, is a non-profit organization providing prevention, early intervention and therapeutic programs to children who have been abused or at risk of abuse and neglect

