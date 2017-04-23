Be the internationalist Rizal: PHL Envoy

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Be the internationalist Rizal: PHL EnvoyPlay03:47SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.74MB)Published 23 April 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 11:31amBy Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Ambassador Jesus Gary Domingo, a Knight of Rizal, exhorts Filipinos overseas to have a global perspective of the world like Jose Rizal. Image: Domingo beside an image of Jose Rizal (SBS Filipino)Published 23 April 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 11:31amBy Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesSuch is the main theme of Domingo's speech to members of the Knights of Rizal, Sydney chapter, in its recent conferment ceremonyHere are some photos of the ceremony. ShareLatest podcast episodesWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdomState premiers call for Medicare overhaul