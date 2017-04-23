SBS Filipino

Be the internationalist Rizal: PHL Envoy

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_670930.JPG

Published 23 April 2017 at 12:41pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 11:31am
By Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Ambassador Jesus Gary Domingo, a Knight of Rizal, exhorts Filipinos overseas to have a global perspective of the world like Jose Rizal. Image: Domingo beside an image of Jose Rizal (SBS Filipino)

Such is the main theme of Domingo's speech to members of the Knights of Rizal, Sydney chapter, in its recent conferment ceremony

Here are some photos of the ceremony.



 

