Prior to their journey to Australia, the nine-member band sat down with SBS Filipino to discuss their upcoming show in Sydney and provide insight into their distinctive creative music-making process.





“We will never run out of energy in sharing hope to people," says Miguel Benjamin Guico.”





In anticipation of their first trip to Australia, they look forward to connecting with the Filipino community and discovering the finest offerings the country has in store.





“I’m a big fan of the Australian wildlife.”



“Steak and coffee. A lot of us in the band love making coffees.”



“Melbourne is a great place for music. But, we are also excited about Sydney because music is very much alive there,” shares the band members.





Miguel extends an inspiring message to aspiring artists, encouraging them to wholeheartedly embrace their individuality.





“Be weird and be yourself because artists are never meant to be in the norm and the courage to be unique allows you to connect with people who may not yet have the bravery to fully embrace their authentic selves."





LISTEN TO THE PODCAST 'Be weird and be yourself': Ben&Ben on spreading hope and embracing uniqueness














