Beach Volleyball Duo Hoping to Reach Rio

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Beach Volleyball Duo Hoping to Reach RioPlay02:52SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.31MB)Published 11 April 2016 at 10:16amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The Australian beach-volleyball duo of Damien Schumann and Joshua Court has won every national title. Image: Damien Schumann and Joshua Court (SBS)Published 11 April 2016 at 10:16amBy Abby DinhamSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesNow, they are going overseas to test themselves against the rest of the world. The pair are heading to Asia in the first stop of their world tour as they continue to chase Olympic selection. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January