Beautiful Philippines

Listen to this interview with Karol Go Sy, owner of a travel agency in the Philippines and Australia and be inspired on how you can also start your own travel agency.
Published 31 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 2 November 2016 at 1:32pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Philippines will not run out of beautiful views and destinations. In the country, businesses that are connected with tourism are growing, because it could also be accessed online. Photo: El Nido resorts in Palawan (C. Diones)
Published 31 October 2016 at 11:51am, updated 2 November 2016 at 1:32pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share