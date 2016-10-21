SBS Filipino

Beauty and cleaning products that can harm your health

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_573777.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 October 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 21 October 2016 at 3:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that some beauty and cleaning products can harm your health? A recent study shows 69% women have little or no knowledge of the ingredients in the products they use

Published 21 October 2016 at 1:21pm, updated 21 October 2016 at 3:47pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 Irene Falcone became so fatigued she was unable to walk a single flight of stairs. One day, she looked into the ingredients of her beauty products and decided to be more mindful of her choices. 

Image: Getty

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks