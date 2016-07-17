Beauty pageant bid to better represent Australia's diversity

Organisers have been pushing for greater diversity in the competition, which has been criticised in the past for not reflecting multicultural Australia.
Image: Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-White Source: SBS
For the first time in the pageant's history, Miss World Australia has an Indigenous finalist and a finalist of African descent. Image: Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-White (SBS)
