Beauty pageant bid to better represent Australia's diversity

Image: Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-White Source: SBS

Published 17 July 2016 at 11:31am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
For the first time in the pageant's history, Miss World Australia has an Indigenous finalist and a finalist of African descent. Image: Magnolia Maminydjama Maymuru (L) and Beza Mickan-White (SBS)

Organisers have been pushing for greater diversity in the competition, which has been criticised in the past for not reflecting multicultural Australia.

