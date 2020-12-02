SBS Filipino

Becoming a volunteer firefighter

Volunteer firefighters

在澳大利亚，应该如何成为一名志愿消防员？ Source: Getty Images/Adam Roper/EyeEm

Published 3 December 2020 at 1:41am, updated 4 December 2020 at 2:18pm
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Firefighters face many dangers every day. They suffer unpredictable disruption to their personal life. Australia heavily relies on volunteer firefighters for the protection of homes and communities.

Highlights
  • Lodge an expression of interest with your local brigade
  • Operational and non-operational roles
  • Fighting massive bushfires takes six to twelve months of training
According to the Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC), the peak body for fire and emergency service, the 2019–20 bushfires have seen the largest coordinated interstate deployment of fire and emergency personnel by far.   

Over 17 million hectares had been burned across the country. It was unprecedented. 

So, how do you become one of these real-life national heroes?

