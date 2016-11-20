SBS Filipino

Being road safe means lesser road victims

SBS Filipino

November 20 is Road Traffic Victims World Day of Remembrance

November 20 is Road Traffic Victims World Day of Remembrance Source: AAP-Dave Hunt

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 November 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 20 November 2016 at 1:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Every year around 1.2 million deaths occur on the roads every year. Families and loved ones are left with the sudden grief and having to cope with the death of a loved one. Recent research shows that one in five people felt alone in dealing with their grief , highlighting the need for help and support for families and communities dealing with tragedy. Image: November 20 is Road Traffic Victims World Day of Remembrance (AAP-Dave Hunt)

Published 20 November 2016 at 12:16pm, updated 20 November 2016 at 1:30pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
November 20 is Road Traffic Victims World Day of Remembrance

 

Australian Road Safety Foundation's Russell White tells us more.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels