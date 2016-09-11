Ben’s Journey to the Musical World

Ben's creativity has won him a song writing competition award at the of the Brimbank Writers Awards at the age of seventeen.
Ben Trillado Source: SBS Filipino / Christie Rivera
Published 11 September 2016 at 5:31pm, updated 14 September 2016 at 10:42am
By Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Video Credit: SBS Filipino / Christie Rivera Ben Trillado is a young Filipino song writer, guitarist and singer who hopes to become a professional musician one day.
