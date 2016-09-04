Lifestyle photography Source: Getty
Published 4 September 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 2:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Best father's day gift? All it takes is a call or SMS Thinking what would be best father's day gift you can give to a new dad or expecting dad? Still thinking about it? All you need to do is ask a a question, chat, call or SMS.
Published 4 September 2016 at 2:16pm, updated 4 September 2016 at 2:24pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share