Beyond Idealism

Published 9 June 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:15pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fragile and complex relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Filipinos and Australians is a manifestation of a colonial legacy in these respective countries. This legacy follows Ub Ubbo Exchange as it carries out cultural exchanges between Indigenous and non-indigenous people. Image: Wiradjuri artist Scott James Towney on a cultural exchange in the Philippines (J. Atienza)
Published 9 June 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 4:15pm
By Jake Atienza
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share