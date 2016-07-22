SBS Filipino

Biden emphasises Australia's, region's importance to US

Published 22 July 2016 at 12:26pm, updated 22 July 2016 at 4:50pm
By Amanda Cavill
Available in other languages

United States vice president Joe Biden says US partnerships with the country's allies in the Asia-Pacific are stronger than they have ever been and will only continue to grow. Mr Biden, who has been in Australia for a three-day visit, has emphasised Australia's importance to the United States as the region grows as an economic powerhouse. Image: US vice president Joe Biden in Sydney (AAP)

