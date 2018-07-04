BIFF take over attempt of Datu Paglas Municipal Hall in Maguindanao prevented

Government foiled on Tuesday an attempt by members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) to show force and take over the municipal hall of Datu Paglas town in Maguindanao.





Authorities are looking at several angles into the ambush of an assemblyman of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao in Davao City on Monday afternoon.





An alleged member of the New People's Army (NPA) was killed in an encounter with Army troopers early Tuesday in a remote village in Pantukan town, Compostela Valley province.





Cagayan de Oro City Mayor Oscar Moreno assured full assistance from the city government for at least 70 families who lost their homes in a huge fire in Barangay Carmen on Monday.





Three emerging boxers from Mindanao will see action in the undercard of the highly-anticipated bout between fighting Senator Manny Pacquiao and Argentinian brawler Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 15.















